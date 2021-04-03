Pedestrian taken to hospital with serious injuries following crash in Cambridge

Waterloo regional police are investigating a crash in Cambridge that resulted in a pedestrian being taken to hospital for serious injuries.

The collision happened at the intersection of Guelph Avenue and Queen Street East around 4:15 p.m. on Friday.

While officials say the pedestrian suffered injuries, it is unclear yet on what their condition is.

A section of Guelph Avenue was closed in both directions for the ongoing investigation.

Police confirmed a few hours later they were on scene trying to piece together what happened, have spoken to witnesses, but are still asking anyone else who may have seen the crash to contact them.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash or if charges are pending.