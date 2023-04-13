Pedestrian transported to hospital after collision in Brantford

Brantford police say a pedestrian has been transported to hospital after being involved in a motor vehicle collision.

On Twitter, police said the incident happened at Colborne Street and King Street.

Police said the roads in the area have been closed.

