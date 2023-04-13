Pedestrian transported to hospital after collision in Brantford
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Daniel Caudle
Brantford police say a pedestrian has been transported to hospital after being involved in a motor vehicle collision.
On Twitter, police said the incident happened at Colborne Street and King Street.
Police said the roads in the area have been closed.
TRAFFIC INVESTIGATION: Officers are on scene at Colborne St and King St in response to a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian. The pedestrian has been transported to hospital. Area roads are closed. Motorists are asked to use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/gGNj1uLZGY— Brantford Police (@BrantfordPolice) April 13, 2023
-
-
Ontario could smash temperature records, but winter could return next weekIf you’ve been enjoying the unseasonably warm April weather in Ontario, it’s about to get even hotter—and you’ll want to soak up all the sun you can before temperatures drop next week.
-
Province investing into new innovation arena at the University of WaterlooThe Ontario government is spending $7.5 million to help build a state-of-the-art Innovation arena at the University of Waterloo.
-
Wet conditions causing Bell MTS service disruptions in Portage la PrairieParts of Portage la Prairie are experiencing Bell MTS service disruptions on Thursday due to damaged infrastructure.
-
Change of heart: Windsorite now has personalized plate to remember his deceased sonSafwan Ammar of Windsor is now driving around the city with a lasting memorial to his son, Houssam.
-
-
One expert's hope as rapid-test HIV, syphilis approved by Health CanadaA new dual testing kit for syphilis and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) approved in Canada has one expert hopeful it will increase awareness and encourage people to seek care.
-
Suicide rises to 11th leading cause of death in the U.S. in 2021, reversing two years of declineThe suicide rate in the United States returned to a near-record high in 2021, reversing two years of decline, according to a report released Thursday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
-
Bike reported stolen found burning in ditchHuron OPP are looking for information after a motorcycle reported missing was found burning in a ditch. The 2000 Honda CBR1100 Super Blackbird bike was reported stolen from Zurich, Ont. on Thursday morning.