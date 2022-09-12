Pedestrian transported to hospital with serious injuries after crash

A pedestrian has been transported to a hospital outside Waterloo Region following a collision involving a motor vehicle.

Police said on Monday around 12:35 p.m., emergency services responded to the area of Albert Street and Central Street in Waterloo for reports of a collision.

Police determined that the 21-year-old female pedestrian was jogging north on Albert Street when they attempted to cross Central Street.

The driver of the vehicle, a 23-year-old man, was travelling south when they struck the pedestrian, according to police.

The driver of the motor vehicle did not sustain any physical injuries.