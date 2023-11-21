Pedestrian treated for serious injuries after vehicle strike on Hunt Club Road

A pedestrian is being treated with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Ottawa's south-end on Tuesday morning.

Ottawa Paramedics and Ottawa Police say the incident was called in at 7:20 a.m. at the intersection of Hunt Club Road and Hawthorne Road.

Paramedics say one adult was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The person is in stable condition at this time.

Eastbound traffic on Hunt Club Road was momentarily reduced to one lane between Hawthorne and Last Mile Drive while the incident was cleared.

All lanes have reopened.

The hit is the latest in a string of pedestrian-involved collisions by drivers in Ottawa, including a 65-year-old who was struck and killed in Heron Gate on Nov. 7.

There have been four fatal collisions involving pedestrians in Ottawa so far since Oct. 2.