Pedestrian walking dog hit by vehicle in northwest Calgary

A pedestrian walking with his dog was seriously injured on a busy street in northwest Calgary on Monday night.

It happened in the westbound lanes of 16 Avenue at 19 Street N.W., near the North Hill Centre mall just before 9 p.m.

Police say the victim was initially in serious, life-threatening condition and was transported to hospital.

The driver stayed at the scene and the dog is OK.

Westbound 16 Street was closed as police investigated.