Pedestrian who tried to cross highway in Burnaby struck and killed: RCMP

A pedestrian was struck and killed on a Burnaby highway Wednesday morning, leading to traffic delays in the area.

Mounties said in a news release first responders were called to a crash just after 8 a.m. on Highway 1 near the Grandview HOV exit.

When they arrived, they discovered a had pedestrian tried to cross the highway and was hit. No details about the victim were released.

"Two westbound lanes are currently closed and motorists can expect delays while police investigate," Mounties said in their statement.

"Police are seeking information about a second vehicle which left the scene after rear-ending the vehicle that hit the pedestrian."

Anyone with information about the crash or dash cam video from the area is asked to call officers at 604-526-9744.