Pedestrians struck by vehicle in Lethbridge, police investigating


Lethbridge police are investigating an incident where two pedestrians were hit by a vehicle in the north end of the city.

Authorities say two people were crossing the road at the intersection of 26th Avenue and 28th Street N. when they were hit by a vehicle.

There are few other details about the incident available, including the condition of the victims.

Lethbridge police are investigating and more information is expected to be released soon.

