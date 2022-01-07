Pediatrician groups call for Ontario schools to reopen no later than Jan. 17
Three pediatricians' groups are urging the Ontario government to resume in-person learning no later than Jan. 17.
The Canadian Paediatric Society, the Pediatrics Section of the Ontario Medical Association and the Pediatricians Alliance of Ontario make the call in an open letter to Premier Doug Ford and Education Minister Stephen Lecce.
They say they understand that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is overwhelming hospitals and governments need to take action.
But, they say, "certain decisions and measures pose a far greater risk to children and youth than the virus itself."
The Ontario government announced on Monday that instead of resuming classes on Jan. 5 as scheduled, students would learn remotely until at least Jan. 17.
It was an about-face for the province, which had previously described school closures as a last resort.
Ontario has seen record COVID-19 case counts in recent weeks, and on Friday reported an all-time high of 2,472 COVID-19 patients in hospital.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2022.
-
Sudbury Crime Stoppers youth opioid campaign enters Phase 2After successfully launching a video presentation last summer, Sudbury Rainbow Crime Stoppers is adding more videos as part of Phase 2 of its Youth Opioid Awareness Campaign.
-
Calgary police seek public assistance locating missing manCalgary police are seeking public assistance to find Douglas Bigeagle, who was last seen in Mahogany, a southeast Calgary community, on Thursday between 7:45 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.
-
WHL postpones games and practice for 15 teams due to climbing COVID-19 case countsOmicron is taking a significant toll on the Western Hockey League.
-
Shooting in Etobicoke sends one man to hospital with serious injuriesA man has been rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Etobicoke, police say.
-
Curious cube-shaped 'hut' on moon just another rockA curious cube-like object photographed by China’s Yutu 2 lunar rover on the far side of the moon turns out to be a rock.
-
'Serious workplace accident' at Vancouver works yard, city saysThe City of Vancouver and WorkSafeBC say they are investigating a "serious workplace accident" that happened at the city's National Yards facility on Friday.
-
Hard hit by COVID-19, Timmins airport grateful for Canadian Space Agency expansionThe latest surge of COVID-19 has delayed the recovery of operations at Timmins Victor M Power Airport, but there is some light at the end of the tunnel.
-
Premier Scott Moe says COVID-19 vaccines will not be mandated in Sask.Premier Scott Moe says his government will not be mandating COVID-19 vaccinations in Saskatchewan
-
Svechniknov scores twice as Hurricanes beat Flames 6-3Andrei Svechnikov scored two goals and the Carolina Hurricanes returned to action after nearly a week layoff by beating the Calgary Flames 6-3 on Friday night.