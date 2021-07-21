Peel cop charged after man seriously injured during arrest in Mississauga: SIU
A Peel Regional Police officer has been charged with assault causing bodily harm after a 22-year-old man was seriously injured during an arrest in Mississauga in May, the province’s police watchdog says.
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said Peel police responded to a 911 call about a suspected impaired driver parked on Duval Drive in Mississauga at around 5 p.m. on May 5.
During the arrest of the driver, the SIU said, the man sustained serious injuries.
In a news release issued Wednesday, the SIU said there are reasonable grounds to believe that the officer involved committed a criminal offence and the constable has now been charged.
Const. Kevin Arnem faces one count of assault causing bodily harm in connection with the incident.
Arnem is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on Aug. 13.
“As the matter is before the courts, and in consideration of the fair trial interests of the accused, the SIU will not provide further comment on the investigation,” the SIU said in the media release.
-
Linda O’Leary's reality tv star husband testifies other boat in fatal collision was ‘invisible’Kevin O'Leary testified from Los Angeles via Zoom in a Parry Sound courtroom on Wednesday, telling the court the boat they hit "was invisible."
-
Ottawa city council approves 2022 budget directionsOttawa city council has approved directions for next year’s budget, including a recommended three per cent increase to property taxes in 2022.
-
Mother of Indigenous man shot by police confronts Campbell River RCMPFour warrior cries of mourning echoed through the crowd gathered at a funeral home on Tuesday as the family of Jared Lowndes retrieved his ashes after the 38-year-old father of two was shot and killed by Campbell River RCMP.
-
-
Former Indigenous relations minister turns down appointment to key finance committeeFormer Indigenous Relations Minister Eileen Clarke has turned down an appointment to a key provincial finance committee.
-
Toronto man broke into woman's house, cooked a meal and was found wearing her clothes: policeA woman living in downtown Toronto found an unknown man inside her apartment wearing her clothes and cooking a meal when she returned home Monday night, police say.
-
-
‘We watched our Downtown streets empty’: report highlights pandemic’s pinch on Downtown WinnipegAs COVID-19 outbreaks became a full-blown pandemic, Downtown office buildings became ghost towns when thousands of workers were told to stay home. Now, a new report by several business groups with a stake in the future of Downtown Winnipeg details exactly what the loss of that daily infusion of workers, diners, coffee-drinkers and salon-goers did to local businesses.
-
Police investigating break-in at Outloud North BayOutloud North Bay was victim of a break-in early Tuesday morning.