Peel cop charged with assault following arrest of suspect in Mississauga last summer
A Peel Regional Police officer has been charged with assault in connection with the arrest of a suspect in Mississauga last summer.
The Special Investigations Unit says that officers stopped a driver who was wanted by police on Aug. 26, 2021.
The police watchdog, however, says that the man fled from the vehicle.
He was then apprehended by officers following a foot chase.
Few details have been released about the circumstances of the arrest, including whether the 22-year-old suspect was injured.
The Special Investigations Unit did launch an investigation and in a news release issued on Monday Director Joseph Martino said that he now has “reasonable grounds to believe that a Peel Regional Police officer committed a criminal offence during the arrest”
Sgt. John Rocha has been charged with one count of assault as a result of the investigation and is scheduled to appear in court on May 27.
“As the matter is before the courts, and in consideration of the fair trial interests of the accused, the SIU will not provide further comment on the investigation,” the SIU said in the release.
