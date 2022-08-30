Peel police appealing for video after weapons allegedly used in Brampton parking lot brawl

Peel police are appealing for video of an incident that occurred in Brampton over the weekend which saw multiple victims assaulted with a weapon.

Officers responded to fight involving weapons and a large group of people in a parking lot at McLaughlin Road and Steeles Avenue West at around 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 28.

According to police there were numerous victims who suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident.

Police said they are aware video circulating on social media but they are looking for additional video of the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers.