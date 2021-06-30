Peel police arrest third suspect in 'callous' killing of Brampton, Ont. woman

A third suspect has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a Brampton, Ont. woman last summer, described by police as a “callous act of violence.”

Sangita Sharma, 56, was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the garage of a home on Treeline Boulevard on August 13, 2020.

She was transported to hospital with critical injuries where she later died.

Police said they located a third suspect in London, Ont. on Tuesday. With the help of local police, Abdulla Kaddoura, 28, of London, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting.

He appeared in a Brampton courtroom today for a bail hearing.

In a news release, police also released surveillance video of what appears to be Kaddoura in the moments that followed the shooting.

Last week, police arrested 22-year-old Malik Essue, of London, in Fort McMurray, Alta. with the help of Wood Buffalo RCMP.

Earlier this month, officers with Peel’s Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau arrested Fiseha Girmay Habtegabir, 19, of London.

Essue and Girmay Habtegabir are both charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting.

“Violent crime is a priority for our community and we are committed to preventing it whenever possible,” Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich said in a statement.

“When this isn’t possible, we are devoted to ensuring those responsible are held accountable. This is a complex investigation which continues along with our investigators devotion to ensuring justice and answers for Sangita Sharma’s loved ones.”

Police have not disclosed any potential motive for the killing.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

With files from CP24’s Joshua Freeman.