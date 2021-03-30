Peel police continue search for man accused of kidnapping estranged girlfriend after victim found safe

An arrest warrant is expected to be issued today for the man accused of kidnapping his estranged girlfriend from a Brampton home and holding her captive until she managed to escape on Monday night.

Police were called to a reported disturbance at a home on Adventura Drive in Brampton at around 3 a.m. on Sunday and when officers arrived, screams could be heard coming from inside the residence.

Police breached the door and followed the screams to the garage of the home, where they located a man in the driver's seat of a vehicle and a woman in the back seat.

An interaction occurred between police and the man and two officers fired shots in the direction of the suspect, according to the province's Special Investigations Unit.

Investigators say the man, identified by police as 21-year-old Kwami Garwood, sped away from the home with the female victim still inside the car.

A kidnapping investigation was subsequently launched and on Monday evening, police said the victim arrived at Peel Regional Police's 22 Division headquarters alone.

"There was an opportunity where she became separated from the male party and she managed to escape in that way. She located a taxi cab and was able to make her way here to the division," Supt. Sean Gormley told reporters on Tuesday morning.

"Mr. Garwood, he still remains outstanding. His whereabouts are unknown... If you do see him, please do not approach him. Call 911. We do allege he is armed and dangerous and we don't want to see anybody get hurt."

Gormley said investigators believe the victim was being held at a location in Toronto.

Garwood, who is already wanted on several outstanding warrants in the GTA, including a first-degree murder warrant in connection with the shooting death of 43-year-old Andre Charles, faces several new charges.

Gormley said he is now wanted for kidnapping, forcible confinement, assault, aggravated assault, and multiple firearms-related offences, including possession of a loaded or restricted firearm without a licence.

The victim did sustain some injuries while she was being held captive, Gormley said.

"Some of the injuries were not life-threatening in nature but significant," he added.

She was transported to hospital for treatment on Monday night.

Gormley noted that she "has been 100 per cent cooperative" with the investigation.

Police say the victim and Garwood had been involved in a romantic relationship prior to the kidnapping.

"That relationship had become estranged, we allege, and that's what's resulted in these events," Gormley said.

He said the accused has managed to evade police for several months and investigators believe he has "alliances in the Greater Toronto Area."

"I can assure you every effort is being made to try to capture him," Gormley said. "We will be successful in finding him. It's only a matter of time."