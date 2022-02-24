Peel police identify 24-year-old woman killed in Mississauga hit-and-run

Peel police have identified the female pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run in Mississauga earlier this week.

The collision happened on Sunday evening at the intersection of Derry Road East and Cattrick Street.

Police said the pedestrian was crossing the road when a dark-coloured vehicle struck her.

She suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Kavita Chodhary of Brampton.

Police said they have identified the driver who fled the scene after the collision and located the vehicle involved.

The driver’s name was not released, but police said a warrant for their arrest is being sought for failing to remain at the scene.

“The driver is encouraged to contact legal counsel and arrange to speak with investigators,” police said.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Major Collision Bureau investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 3710 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).