Peel police identify 24-year-old woman killed in Mississauga hit-and-run
Peel police have identified the female pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run in Mississauga earlier this week.
The collision happened on Sunday evening at the intersection of Derry Road East and Cattrick Street.
Police said the pedestrian was crossing the road when a dark-coloured vehicle struck her.
She suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, where she later died.
The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Kavita Chodhary of Brampton.
Police said they have identified the driver who fled the scene after the collision and located the vehicle involved.
The driver’s name was not released, but police said a warrant for their arrest is being sought for failing to remain at the scene.
“The driver is encouraged to contact legal counsel and arrange to speak with investigators,” police said.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Major Collision Bureau investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 3710 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
-
-
Three homes damaged in southeast Calgary fireA fire in southeast Calgary damaged three homes Thursday, including one that was essentially destroyed.
-
Algoma Public Health selects public health championsAlgoma Public Health has released its list of public health champions for 2021.
-
Carbon monoxide scare brings emergency crews to Stanley Park MallTwo fire trucks and three ambulances responded to an LCBO at Kitchener’s Stanley Park Mall on Thursday night after multiple people reported carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning symptoms.
-
Hike for Hospice set to return after 2 years of pandemic-induced changesHospice Victoria is ready to resume its full-scale annual fundraising walk after two years of offering self-guided walks due to pandemic restrictions.
-
Suspects break into two Uptown Waterloo businesses 30 minutes apartWaterloo regional police are investigating two break and enters that occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning in the area of King Street and Erb Street in Uptown Waterloo.
-
Sudbury seniors knitting to help keep people warmA tight-knit group at the Red Oak Villa in Sudbury recently made a significant donation to the Samaritan Centre.
-
UBC introduces first-ever Indigenous nursing leadThe University of British Columbia has recruited Tania Dick as its first-ever Indigenous nursing lead.
-
CMHA Waterloo Wellington calls for more education on dangers of THCThe Waterloo Wellington branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association is reporting the number of people seeking help for psychosis is surging following the legalization of marijuana.