Peel police investigating after man found dead in Brampton
Peel region homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead behind a plaza in Brampton early Saturday morning.
Shortly after 4 a.m., police received a call about a deceased person located behind a plaza in the area of Brickyard Way and Quarry Edge Drive.
"Police arrived shortly thereafter on scene and located an adult male with obvious signs of trauma who was deceased," Const. Donna Maurice told reporters at the scene.
The cause of death is unknown and the victim’s identity has not yet been released.
The homicide and missing person bureau has taken over the investigation.
"They are appealing for witnesses and the public who may have been in the area, who have heard or seen anything, anyone who may have been driving by at the time of or shortly before or after the incident who have dashcam footage, or anyone in the area who may live here who have video surveillance. They're reaching out to anyone to contact them, and if they wish to remain anonymous they can contact Crime Stoppers," Maurice said.
There are no details on suspects at this time.
Officers are at the scene canvassing the area.
