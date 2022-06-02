Peel police investigating after man found fatally shot in Brampton
Investigators from Peel police’s homicide unit and missing persons’ bureau are probing a fatal shooting in Brampton.
Police said on Monday, May 30, at about 10:30 p.m., emergency services received a call for a shooting near Bramalea Road and Bovaird Drive, however officers dispatched to the scene did not find any victims.
Shortly after 11 p.m., another call came in to police about a man found without vital signs in a greenspace area at Heart Lake and Copperfield roads.
The victim, who has been identified as 23-year-old Shem St. Marie, of no fixed address, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators said they do not have any suspect information at this time.
They did indicate they believe this murder is an isolated incident.
Anyone with information about this incident, including surveillance or dashcam footage from the area or incident, to contact them at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or peelcrimestoppers.ca.
