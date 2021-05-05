Peel police investigating death of child in Brampton

Peel police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a child in Brampton Wednesday.

Emergency crews responded to a medical call at a home on Finlayson Crescent, in the area of Sunny Meadow Boulevard and Countryside Drive, at around 4:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a child without vital signs. The child was transported to a hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Police have not released the age and gender of the child. The cause of death is unknown.

The Special Victims Unit, which deals with the deaths of children under five, has taken over the investigation to determine if the incident is criminal in nature.

Police said nobody is in custody at this time.

More to come.