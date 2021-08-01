Peel police investigating hate-motivated incident at place of worship in Mississauga

Peel police are investigating a hate-motivated incident in Mississauga after a place of worship was vandalized this weekend.

Officers were called Sunday morning to the area of Lakeshore Road and Peter Street for reports of mischief.

Police arrived and located writing that appeared to have been spray-painted on the doors of a place of worship.

There are several churches in the vicinity, but police won’t specify which one was involved. They also won’t provide any details on what was written.

Police say they believe the incident occurred between 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators are urging to contact the 11 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453-2121, extension 1133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.