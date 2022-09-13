Peel police launch investigation after Toronto police officer killed in shooting rampage
Peel police say they are co-ordinating a multi-jurisdictional investigation into shootings across the Greater Toronto Area that left two people dead, including a Toronto police officer, and injured three others.
The chase for the suspect ended about two hours after the first of two reported shootings Monday afternoon when Ontario's police watchdog says officers shot the man, who had been tracked down in a Hamilton cemetery.
The Special Investigations Unit says it is investigating after the man died at the scene.
Police have yet to release the name of the suspect they say is responsible for the shootings that left 48-year-old Const. Andrew Hong dead and prompted a provincewide active shooter alert.
Police say Hong was killed on his lunch break in an "unprovoked" attack while training in Mississauga, Ont., and another person was injured.
Officials say they believe the same suspect is responsible for a second shooting less than an hour later at a Milton, Ont., auto body shop that killed one person and injured two others.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 13, 2022.
