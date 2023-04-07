Peel police locate stolen vehicle, arrest wanted man
A stolen car has been located and a wanted man arrested, Peel police said in a press release Friday.
On Friday morning, officers located the vehicle while on patrol in a parking structure near the intersection of Matheson Boulevard and Orbitor Drive in Mississauga. Officers said the vehicle had a lone occupant who appeared to be sleeping in the driver’s seat.
Additional officers attended the scene and contained the vehicle with patrol cars.
Once awoken, the suspect attempted to flee the scene by ramming police cars with the stolen vehicle.
Parveer Singh, 34, of no fixed address, has been arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime, mischief over $5,000, dangerous operation of a vehicle and breach of probation order.
He was previously wanted on an outstanding immigration warrant, and on a probation order forbidding him from driving a vehicle that wasn’t his due to previous auto theft offences.
Singh has been transferred into the custody of the Canada Border Services Agency.
-
Kingston, Ont. Easter egg hunt goes to the dogsHundreds of families in Kingston, Ont. came out for Easter long weekend fun, searching for Easter eggs and getting to know some dogs and puppies along the way.
-
Police charge 31-year-old with stunt driving on Hwy. 17 in SudburyA 31-year-old driver is in some trouble after the OPP made a traffic stop Tuesday on Highway 17.
-
Rain washes out Vancouver Canadians' home opener – againBaseball fans in Vancouver will have to wait a little longer for the Canadians' home opener, which was delayed for a second time due to rain.
-
Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by impaired driver, police sayA woman is in critical condition after being struck by an impaired driver in the Downtown Eastside Saturday morning, the Vancouver Police Department says.
-
Ottawa 67's move on to second round of OHL playoffsThe Ottawa 67's are moving on to round two of the OHL playoffs.
-
Traditional Ukrainian Easter egg decorating class a huge hitA regional Ukrainian artist invited dozens of families to learn a bit about Ukrainian traditions through the celebration of Easter this weekend.
-
Jasper National Park warns of forecasted spring stormA spring storm expected to hit Jasper National Park on Easter Sunday is prompting precautionary road closures, officials say.
-
Part of Icefields Parkway to be closed SundayIf you're planning to go for an Easter drive up the Icefields Parkway Sunday, part of it will be closed.
-
The free lifeguard training being offered by Lifesaving Society ManitobaLifesaving Society Manitoba (LSM) is looking to recruit new lifeguards and swim instructors for remote Manitoba communities this summer in the midst of a nationwide lifeguard shortage.