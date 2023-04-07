Peel police locate stolen vehicle, arrest wanted man

A stolen car has been located and a wanted man arrested, Peel police said in a press release Friday.

On Friday morning, officers located the vehicle while on patrol in a parking structure near the intersection of Matheson Boulevard and Orbitor Drive in Mississauga. Officers said the vehicle had a lone occupant who appeared to be sleeping in the driver’s seat.

Additional officers attended the scene and contained the vehicle with patrol cars.

Once awoken, the suspect attempted to flee the scene by ramming police cars with the stolen vehicle.

Parveer Singh, 34, of no fixed address, has been arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime, mischief over $5,000, dangerous operation of a vehicle and breach of probation order.

He was previously wanted on an outstanding immigration warrant, and on a probation order forbidding him from driving a vehicle that wasn’t his due to previous auto theft offences.

Singh has been transferred into the custody of the Canada Border Services Agency.