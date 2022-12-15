Peel police looking for male suspect wanted for attempted murder
Peel Regional Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted for attempted murder.
Officers responded to a shooting on Dec. 14 in the area of Tenth Line West and Derry Road in Mississauga, shortly after 2:15 a.m.
When officers arrived at the scene, the victim told police that they were involved in an altercation with another person.
Police said the altercation escalated and the suspect assaulted the victim. The suspect then allegedly fired multiple gunshots towards the victim, but did not strike them.
The victim sustained minor injuries.
Investigators have identified the suspect as 22-year-old Elijah Simpson-Sweeney. He is wanted for attempted murder.
Police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact police at 905-453-2121, ext. 1133, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
Anyone who has video surveillance or dashcam footage of the incident is asked to visit Peel police’s evidence submission page.
