Peel police officer charged with assault following off-duty incident in Brampton
A Peel police officer is facing assault charges in connection with an incident in Brampton.
Peel police did not provide specific details about the incident, including when it happened, but said it occurred while the officer was off duty.
In a news release issued Wednesday, police said that its Internal Affairs Bureau arrested Const. Pawan Sandhu on Oct. 26 and charged him with assault, assault causing bodily harm and uttering threats.
Sandhu, who has been a member of the service for five years, has been suspended as per the terms of the Police Services Act.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 10 next year.
Following the conclusion of the court proceedings, police said, Sandhu will be the subject of a Police Services Act investigation.
