Peel police officer seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Brampton
A Peel Regional Police officer has been seriously injured after they were struck by the driver of a vehicle in Brampton Tuesday night.
It happened on Chinguacousy Road, between Bovaird Drive and Williams Parkway, at approximately 8:15 p.m., police said in a tweet.
Peel Region Paramedic Services tell CP24 that they transported the officer to a Toronto trauma centre with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.
It's unclear what led to the police officer being struck, but Peel police tell CP24 that they were at the scene of a collision when they were hit.
Police said that the driver remained at the scene, adding that it's unclear what charges, if any, will be laid in connection with the incident.
A "fulsome" investigation is now underway, police said.
Roads are closed in the area, and drivers are asked to use alternate routes.
This is a developing story. More to come.
UPDATE:
-Peel Police Officer struck
-transported to trauma to be assessed
-currently listed as stable condition
-driver is uninjured
-Major Collision is attending
-
