Peel Police searching for witnesses of sexual assault allegedly involving Kitchener man

Peel Police are looking for witnesses or other potential victims to come forward, after a Kitchener man was arrested for an alleged sexual assault in Mississauga.

According to a news release, on July 17, a man was allegedly seen following and filming a victim in a shopping centre in the area of City Centre Drive and Robert Speck Parkway, before sexually assaulting them.

Police said on August 2, a man was following a different victim around the store, and was confronted by the victim.

Jordan Jeffries, 26, from Kitchener was arrested on August 2, and charged with sexual assault, criminal harassment and voyeurism.

He is described as a black, light-skinned male, weighing 190Ibs., with a thin build, long black curly hair that's sometimes worn in a bun, and a black beard.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at (905) 453–2121, ext. 1133. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.​