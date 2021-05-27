Peel police warn of 'criminal ruse' targeting elderly residents

Police in Peel have issued a public safety alert following several reports of distraction-type thefts targeting elderly residents in the region.

At least 10 such incidents have been reported since the end of March, all of which follow a similar set of circumstances, police said in a news release issued Thursday.

Here’s how it works:

Investigators say that an elderly target is approached by a vehicle while walking alone or doing yard work on their property.

At that time, the “parties” then engage the victim in conversation by asking for directions or claiming that the victim, or an item of clothing they are wearing, reminds them of an acquaintance or relative.

“During the interaction, the parties remove items of valuable jewelry from the victim and often leave the victim with worthless items of costume jewelry in return,” police said.

By the time the victim realizes what happened, police said, the vehicle and parties have already left the area.

As a result of these reports, Peel Regional Police are asking the public to be mindful of the “criminal ruse.”

Victims and those who witness this criminal activity occurring are also asked to contact police.