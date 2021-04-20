Peel Region police investigate 'physical confrontation' at Gravenhurst skate park between officer and youth

Peel Region police will take over an investigation into a "physical confrontation" between an officer and a young person on a scooter at a Gravenhurst skate park at the request of the OPP commissioner.

A video posted on social media appears to show shows a young person falling to the ground after being shoved by an officer.

Bystanders are heard yelling that the person who fell is 12-years-old; however, his age has not been confirmed.

In a release, the OPP said officers stopped to talk to a group of young people in the skate park when the incident happened on Saturday.

Like most other outdoor amenities, the Gravenhurst skate park is currently closed under the provincial stay-at-home order.

OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique said passing the investigation to Peel police would "ensure transparency in this matter."

The officer involved in the incident has been reassigned to administrative duties until the investigation is complete.

Police say the young people at the skate park were not wearing face masks or socially distancing.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the event to contact Peel Region Police at 905-453-3311.