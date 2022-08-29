Peep of 2,400 chickens rescued in Beamsville, Ont. after falling off truck

An open door let loose 2,400 chicks in Beamsville, Ont., on Monday, prompting several volunteers to help rescue the chicks.

The Ontario Provincial Police Highway Safety Division tweeted out just before 5 p.m. the chicks had all been collected thanks to help from the public and the Burlington OPP.

OPP said the cause of the loose chicks was the driver who forgot to close the door of his truck.

A spokesperson for the OPP Highway Saftey Divison told CTV News all chickens were collected and returned to the company safe and sound.

No charges have been laid at this time.

Why did 2400 chickens try to cross the road?��������������������

Because the driver forgot to close the door. ��#BurlingtonOPP and public helped to get all the chicks back in the truck and on their way. Location-Ontario Street, Beamsville to #QEW Toronto bound. All clear now. pic.twitter.com/5kKAXtODgl