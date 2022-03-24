Peer mental health support returns to in person meetings

The Northern Initiative for Social Action (NISA) says being able to meet in person for peer-to-peer support has brightened many people's lives.

During the pandemic, the non-profit offered online support for people with lived experience with mental health challenges.

"NISA is a mental health organization where we identify as a consumer survivor initiative," said Kaitlyn Matson, a peer support worker at NISA.

"So everyone who works here or comes here as a member identifies with mental health changes or having been in the mental health system."

The pandemic closed the door on that peer-to-peer, in-person contact but people at NISA are elated to be back in the building.

"Going back to that idea of community, not necessarily having to feel isolated anymore," said Matson.

"So that has been a great relief for a lot of our members. And we have had an overwhelming surge of just overall happiness in general the space … for them and for us."

NISA is funded by the provincial government and also relies heavily on fundraising to support its programs. Planning is underway for the Defeat Depression walk May 28, which will also include an online silent auction leading up to the event.

Organizers are hoping people will support businesses hit hard by the pandemic.

"Getting gift cards and things from local restaurants or gyms or any of those industries that have been hard hit by the pandemic, now trying to get those is a lot more difficult," said Michelle Munro, fundraising and event coordinator with NISA.

"So instead we are looking to people to try and buy gift cards there and then we auction those off."

Defeat Depression is a national mental health awareness and fundraising initiative for the Mood Disorders Society of Canada. The money raised in Sudbury will stay local helping fund NISA programs and supports.