Peg City Car Co-op launches free-floating service, expands fleet

A Winnipeg car-sharing service is expanding its fleet, while adding a new way for drivers to pick up and drop off vehicles more conveniently.

Peg City Car Co-op announced the move at a news conference Wednesday at Winnipeg City Hall. The local company is adding 35 new cars next month, bringing its fleet to over 130 shared vehicles.

Additionally, the co-op is adding free-floating car-sharing, a service known as FLO. It allows users to pick up and drop off a car at different locations within a designated zone.

Before, members were required to begin and end their trips at a fixed or designated station.

Peg City Car Co-op CEO Philip Mikulec said the expansion has been in the works for two years.

“We’ll be one of only two other car-share companies in Canada offering both free-floating and our traditional round-trip service under one roof,” he said.

The service will launch June 7.

Users can book a car up to 30 minutes in advance through the Peg City app. Bookings will not have a pre-defined end time.

The car can only be released once legally parked in its designated FLO Zone, and members must use the app to verify they’re in the correct zone.

Coun. Janice Lukes (Waverley West) said the change was made possible after the co-op approached the Winnipeg Parking Authority to expand the car share parking permit program to include the free-floating, zone-based permit option.

Under the changes, designated vehicles will be exempt from parking time limits and payment requirements in designated zones.

Council unanimously approved the change.

“The shift strongly supports many city policies that we’re working towards, prioritizing sustainable transportation as the mobility option of choice,” Lukes said.