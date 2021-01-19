Pelee Island is altering its air service schedule as more residents are staying home in line with public health recommendations.

A news release from Pelee Island Ferries says fewer passengers are flying to and from the island, while cargo movements have doubled since Island residents are doing less in-person shopping and having their goods flown to them instead.

Pelee Island Ferries said in order to support the changing transit needs of the residents during the COVID-19 pandemic the following changes have been made to the Windsor 2021 Pelee Island Air Service flight schedule:

As of Sunday Jan. 24, the Sunday afternoon flights from Windsor at 3:50 p.m. and Pelee Island at 4:40 p.m. have been cancelled for the rest of the season.

As of Thursday, Jan. 28 a second weekly cargo flight has been added to the schedule

Cargo flights will leave Windsor at 2 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.

Passengers are reminded that health screening measures are in place in accordance with Transport Canada Interim Order regulations.

