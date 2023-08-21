Pelee Island Council wants opinions about the island’s ferry service

Pelee Island Council is interested to know what ferry users think about the service.

“Council will use any information gained in advocacy with MTO for a replacement vessel for Pelee Islander,” said Cathy Miller, township mayor.

Miller added councillor is particularly interested to know if some users are inconvenienced for deck space by large vehicles or farm implements, an if so how frequently does it occur.

The Pelee Islander is the smaller of the two ferries which services the Island.

The Pelee Islander ll is the larger vessel with a carrying capacity of 399 passengers and 34 cars, or four tractor-trailers and 16 cars, and went into service in 2019.

Residents can speak during the delegation portion of their regular meeting at the Royal Canadian Legion, on West Shore Road, starting 6pm Tuesday.

People are invited to send a written submission by email clerk@pelee.ca or dropping them off at the Township office at 1045 West Shore Road.