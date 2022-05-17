iHeartRadio

Pelee Island ferry employees vote in favour of strike action

The new Pelee Islander II. (Courtesy Pelee Island Ferry / Twitter)

Pelee Island ferry operators have a strong message for their employer.

Workers have voted 100 per cent in favour of strike action, if it's needed to back contract demands with Owen Sound Transportation.

The 65 employees are represented by Unifor Local 444.

According to the union, unlicensed crew members have been without a contract since the end of December.

The union is also currently in talks for two licensed units that it represents.

