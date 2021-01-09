Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a complaint of vehicles on fire and threats received to a resident of Pelee Island on Thursday evening.

On Friday, OPP say Aviation Services transported members from Essex County to Pelee Island.

Members of the Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Canine were called in to take one person into custody without incident.

OPP say the investigation is ongoing.

