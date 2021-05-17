Pelee Island Winery launches LOLA in new eco-friendly bottles

Pelee Island Winery is launching its ‘LOLA’ brand in new “eco-conscious" resealable recyclable bottles this summer.

According to a news release from the winery, LOLA Blush Sparking Sparkling Rosé VQA and LOLA Pinot Grigio VQA will be available in 250 ml aluminum bottles to allow for a more sustainable purchase option.

“We are excited to be launching this new format for customers to enjoy this summer,” Aaron Pothier category manager, new world and Ontario wines at the LCBO, said. “The Lola brand is a customer favourite within Ontario and we are sure they will love this convenient and sustainable format. This small-format aluminum bottle is different than anything we’ve had in recent years and we are sure it will be a hit with customers.”

The two flavours available in the new aluminum bottles will be offered on a limited summer release. Pelee Island winemaker Tim Charisse says the winery is always looking at options to improve sustainability.

“We are always stepping back and asking ourselves, ‘how can we make this more sustainable in the future?’ Whether it’s in our vineyards or barrel rooms, how we share the winery experience and our product packaging, is a priority for us,” he says.

While the new packaging may be different than many are used to, Pelee Island Winery is inviting wine drinkers to give it a chance.

“We understand not everyone has tried wine in an aluminum bottle and they may be concerned about changes to the quality and flavour. We invite you to give our new bottles a try,” Darryl MacMillan, sales and marketing manager, said. “We are confident you will find the same quality you’ve come to expect in our LOLA wines, now simply in a sustainable and personal format.”

More information about Pelee Island Winery and its Sustainable Winemaking Ontario designation and initiatives is available on the winery’s website.