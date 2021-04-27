Pelee Island Winery offering 'pet pic' labels to support the humane society

The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society wants you to raise a glass to your pets — from a bottle featuring your furry friend.

Pelee Island Winery is offering personalized “Pet Pic” wine labels to help benefit the humane society with a portion of all proceeds to be donated to the organization.

"During the last year, the Windsor/ Essex County Humane Society has continued to provide care, compassion, and support to every animal who comes through our doors. Because of COVID 19 – like so many charities, our team has had to pivot and reinvent our fundraising Strategies,” says humane society executive director Melanie Coulter. “Thanks to partners like Pelee Island Winery, we’re able to find uniquely local opportunities for our community to support the animals and families of Essex County."

The personalized labels will be available until May 14. Customers will upload their favourite pet photo along with their name, a message or a clever name for your wine such as “Caternet” or “Poocho Grigio.”

The Pelee Island Winery team will create the label and the wine will be delivered to your door, with free shipping included for those in Ontario.

The labels are available for Pinot Grigio and Cabernet Franc-Cabernet Sauvignon wines which are both Vinters Quality Assurance (VQA) and Vege-Vert vegan certified.

"From our own teams' experiences, we know how much added comfort and joy our pets have brought us in the last year," says Matt Gale, sales coordinator with Pelee Island Winery. "We wanted to create something that would raise awareness and funds for more animals to find their forever homes."

Pet Pic wines can be ordered on the Pelee Island Winery website.