Pellet gun reportedly fired at Guelph police, man arrested

Guelph police have arrested a 25-year-old man after they say a pellet gun was fired at officers.

Police were investigating a single-vehicle crash shortly after 3 a.m. on Woolwich Street near Eramosa Roadandtalking to a tow truck driver when they reportedly heard shots nearby.

A witness told officers they saw a man on the roof of a nearby building holding what appeared to be a firearm.

More officers came to the scene and found a man climbing down an electric pole holding an Airsoft 6 mm pellet gun, according to officials.

The man was arrested at gunpoint and no injuries were reported.

Police say the man was a passenger of the vehicle that crashed and ran off before officers arrived.

A Guelph man is facing several charges including assault with a weapon, assaulting police, careless use of a firearm, and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.