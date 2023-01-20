Pelletier may get the call to make NHL debut Saturday against Lightning

The Flames are playing a Saturday matinee and it appears the fans are going to get what some of them have been clamouring for.

If you go by Friday's practice, it looks like Jakob Pelletier will make his debut for the Flames against Tampa Saturday at 1 p.m.

Pelletier was called up by the Flames before they left for a five-game road trip, but hasn't actually gotten into a game yet.

Friday, Pelletier practised on the fourth line with Trevor Lewis and Walker Duehr, meaning Adam Ruzicka was the extra forward.

If he does get the call Saturday, Pelletier says he'll be ready for his first NHL game.

"I mean the past year and a half with the A(HL) team was to learn how to be a pro," he said. "The past 12 or 13 days here is probably the same thing – and maybe get a chance to play, I think, yeah."

Pelletier's willingness to work hard has caught the attention of Flames assistant coach Kirk Muller.

"You know he works hard," Muller said, "practises the right way and everything, so you know it shows at a young age that he's a real good pro. You know he prepares and he's ready to go so we talked about it.

"When he gets the call," Muller added, "you know he's ready to play."

Puck drop is Saturday at 1 p.m.

With files from Glenn Campbell