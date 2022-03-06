Pembroke Boxing Club aiming to recruit more women and young people

The Pembroke Boxing Club is looking to knock out the notion that combat sports are for men.

The boxing gym in Pembroke held an open house Saturday with the goal of recruiting more women and young people into the sport.

Lisa Labadie, a strength and conditioning coach and one of two female coaches at the gym, was the inspiration behind the day.

"Boxing is a male dominated sport and not seen as something that women can be successful in, which is entirely the opposite," Labadie tells CTV News.

"It brings a great deal of confidence to women to be able to do something that's outside that box that we're taught."

Gym owner Jason Burgoyne says his club has roughly 200 to 220 members, but only about a quarter of them are women.

"I'd like to get more women in the sport," says Burgoyne, who started the Pembroke Boxing Club in 2004. "In any sport, the growth of women in the sport is directly proportional to the sport itself."

The gym's owner and head coach says there is a stigma that sits in the corner of combat sports; that those who compete are of the rough and tumble lifestyle.

"People come in and see the sparring and they're not trying to take each others' heads off, it is friendly, they're getting out and smiling, they're seeing everyone is enjoying themselves," Burgoyne tells CTV News. "So it kind of breaks down a couple different barriers, the stereotype that it's just a violent sport."

Burgoyne also says about half of the gym's population is made of youth members, who can also train in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

"The kids' classes are probably at least 50 per cent female coming through the door," says Labadie. "Moms and dads are really starting to bring young girls out to experience new things outside the box."

Shawville resident Amy Jerome stopped into the open house with her sister and two kids, aged five and 10. She says boxing was high on their list of new activities to try.

"I love when they have more kids doing things because then it makes a mom feel more like, hey I can actually do it myself," says the mother of two.

Now the Jerome family has been convinced to take a jab at boxing.

"We're going to come back on Thursday to do the women's club and I'm hoping it will be fun."