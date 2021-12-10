Pembroke cancels the Parade of Lights Saturday night due to COVID-19, weather forecast

Santa Claus will not be visiting Pembroke, Ont. Saturday night for a parade.

The city of Pembroke has cancelled the Santa Claus Parade of Lights due to a combination of weather in the forecast this weekend and rising COVID-19 concerns in the region.

"Out of an abundance of caution due to the recent rising numbers in COVID-19 cases, including outbreaks within Pembroke schools, the parade will not be rescheduled in 2021," said the city of Pembroke.

The city will host Santa for a drive-by event on Dec. 18. A full route, time, and further details will be released soon.