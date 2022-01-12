Pembroke man, 27, killed in Renfrew County crash

A 27-year-old driver has been identified as the victim of a fatal two-vehicle crash in the Ottawa Valley.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to the crash on Beachburg Road in Whitewater Region at approximately 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say a westbound car lost control on a curve and collided with an eastbound SUV. The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Thursday, police said the victim was Brandon Anthony, 27, of Pembroke. The SUV driver suffered minor injuries, and there were no passengers in either vehicle.

Beachburg Road in Whitewater Region is located 15 km from Pembroke. It was closed several hours for the police investigation.