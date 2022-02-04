Pembroke man charged with manslaughter in sudden death investigation, OPP says

A 55-year-old Pembroke, Ont. man is charged with manslaughter in connection to the death of a 58-year-old man last spring.

On April 28, Ontario Provincial Police were called to a home on Elizabeth Street in Pembroke.

Police say Jim Witters, 58, of Pembroke was found unresponsive in the home, and later died in hospital.

On Friday, police announced Clement Mainville of Pembroke is facing a charge of manslaughter. The accused will appear in court on Feb. 22.

Last May, Mainville was charged with drug trafficking and obstruction charges in connection to the case.

Police say the investigation is continuing with the assistance of the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.