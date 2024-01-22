Pembroke man facing sex assault charges in connection with underage victim

Ontario Provincial Police say a 60-year-old Pembroke man is facing charges in connection with alleged sexual crimes involving a minor.

Police received a complaint earlier this month about inappropriate sexual contact by the accused, who had befriended the alleged victim.

Dean Allan Chappell was arrested on Friday and is charged with sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching of a person under 16, sexual assault of a person under 16, and communicating with a person under 18 for sexual purposes.

None of the charges has been proven in court.

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

Police say there could be additional victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators with the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP detachment at 613-732-3332 or 1-888-310-1122.

If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual assault, help is available. The Women's Sexual Assault Centre of Renfrew County is available 24/7 for information and support at 1-800-663-3060. The Bernadette McCann House is also available 24/7 for support, advice, or the safety of a shelter at 1-800-267-4930. You can also attend the emergency department of any hospital in Renfrew County and ask to speak to a member of the Assault Response Team. Victim Services of Renfrew County is also available to provide emotional and practical assistance to people who have experienced sexual violence. They can be reached at 613-649-2852 or toll free at 1-877-568-5730. In emergencies call 9-1-1.