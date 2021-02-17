An eastern Ontario couple raffled off their rare 1915 Ford Model T to raise money for a friend's medical bills. Sentencing hearing today for man who hurled trailer hitch at Indigenous woman A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 17 for the man who was found guilty of manslaughter after he threw a trailer hitch from a moving vehicle at an Indigenous woman. More snow and cold weather in store for Windsor-Essex Just after digging out from the last snowstorm in Windsor-Essex, more snow could be on the way for the region. Ontario asks school boards conduct asymptomatic testing in 5 per cent of schools weekly Schools boards across Ontario including the two biggest in the London region will soon be required to conduct asymptomatic testing in five per cent of schools weekly.