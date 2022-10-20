iHeartRadio

Pembroke, Ont. residents asked to reduce water consumption until Friday morning


The city of Pembroke is asking residents to reduce water consumption over the next 18 hours.

The city says necessary infrastructure repairs are underway on Pembroke's infrastructure, but provided no other details.

"The City of Pembroke is asking all residents to please reduce water usage as much as possible starting immediately and until Friday October 21, at 10:00 a.m. due to necessary infrastructure repairs," the city said in a statement.

