Pembroke, Ont. SUV driver wanted in hit-and-run
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
Police in Pembroke, Ont. are searching for a woman they say struck a pedestrian with an SUV and fled the scene.
The crash happened near MacKay and Mary streets around 7 p.m. Tuesday evening. Police say the woman struck a pedestrian with her SUV in the crosswalk. The pedestrian wasn’t seriously injured.
The vehicle was last seen heading westbound on Mary Street. It’s described as a newer model silver Ford Escape SUV.
The driver is described as a dark-haired woman who is between 30 and 40 years old.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP.
-
OPP seize $4 million in cannabis plants after community complaintsThree people have been arrested after police in Norfolk County seized approximately $4 million in illegal cannabis plants on Wednesday.
-
Crash slows traffic on Highway 55 near Lac La BicheA crash has traffic being redirected on Highway 55 south of Lac La Biche Wednesday afternoon.
-
Severed pig's head left in rainbow crosswalk a possible hate crime: RCMPPolice are investigating after the severed head of a pig was left on a rainbow Pride crosswalk at Graminia School in Parkland County.
-
'Lifeblood of the community': Wolfe Island ferry staffing shortages affecting islandersLabour shortages are affecting services across the board, and now they’ve hit an essential service in Kingston, the Wolfe Island Ferry.
-
Canadian environmental group hoping to work with businesses to reduce plastics in food industryCanadian organization Ocean Wise has launched a new initiative to help remove what it calls unnecessary plastics in the food and beverage industry.
-
Voter fatigue, acclamations could spell low turnout in Ontario municipal electionsDave Meslin is a serial ideas guy.
-
-
Manitoba First Nation calling for a stronger role in water governanceOne Manitoba First Nation is taking steps to protect its traditional lands and calling for a stronger role for First Nations when it comes to water governance.
-
Victim thrown onto road, threatened by man with a knife in caught-on-camera incidentPolice are asking a victim and witnesses to come forward after a caught-on-camera attack in downtown Vancouver.