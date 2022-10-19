Pembroke, Ont. SUV driver wanted in hit-and-run

Police in Pembroke, Ont. are searching for a woman they say struck a pedestrian with an SUV and fled the scene.

The crash happened near MacKay and Mary streets around 7 p.m. Tuesday evening. Police say the woman struck a pedestrian with her SUV in the crosswalk. The pedestrian wasn’t seriously injured.

The vehicle was last seen heading westbound on Mary Street. It’s described as a newer model silver Ford Escape SUV.

The driver is described as a dark-haired woman who is between 30 and 40 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP.