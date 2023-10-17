Pembroke OPP investigating reports of thefts from vehicles
Ontario Provincial Police in Pembroke is investigating reports of thefts from parked vehicles.
Police say an unlocked vehicle was broken into on the 200 block of Maple Street, south of Pembroke Street East, sometime during the night between Oct. 9 and 10. Two wallets containing gift cards, credit cards, cash and ID were stolen along with lottery tickets and cigarettes.
A separate incident was reported on Oct. 16 between 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. of a pickup truck that was parked on Bennett Street being entered in by an unknown suspect who broke into the vehicle by breaking one of the windows.
Items that were stolen included a purse containing a wallet, credit cards, ID and cash.
The Upper Ottawa Valley detachment of the OPP is reminding residents that an unlocked door, open window or valuables in plain view can be an invitation for thieves
Anyone with information regarding the thefts is being asked to contact the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP at 613-732-3332 or Pembroke/Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.valleytips.ca.
-
Chatham-Kent police seize $500K of drugs, as well as firearms and cashTwo men have been charged, including one who is already incarcerated, are facing 17 drug and weapons charges in connection to a 2019 investigation.
-
Province acquires shuttered Vancouver SRO, says building will reopen in 'spring 2025'A little over 13 months after a fire displaced 39 residents from a single-room occupancy building in Vancouver's Chinatown, the provincial government has stepped in to return the now-vacant property to the city's low-income housing stock.
-
Firing upheld for B.C. cop accused of 'non-consensual' sex, threatening wifeThe decision to fire a B.C. RCMP sergeant who was accused of “non-consensual sexual activity” with a female colleague and uttering threats against his wife has been upheld on appeal.
-
Nearly half of violent crime reports reviewed by B.C. prosecutors are domestic violence cases. Why isn't it treated as an urgent public safety concern?Police and politicians in B.C. have been sounding the alarm about a decline in public safety, pledging swift action so people feel safe in their communities. But advocates say the conversation has erased one most devastating -- and deadly – types of violent crime.
-
Provincial police investigating motorcycle crash in North BayProvincial police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle on the Highway 11/17 bypass in North Bay near Fisher Street that occurred Monday.
-
Sexual assault centres barred from classrooms under new Sask. pronoun rulesAs part of new provincial rules controlling children’s use of preferred pronouns in school, third party sexual education organizations are barred from the classroom.
-
Orillia man charged in child pornography investigationAn Orillia man is charged with possessing child pornography and voyeurism following an OPP investigation.
-
Alberta school trustee claimed 'the Holy Spirit' told her to post Pride flag, Nazis swastika meme"Do it, go for it," is what a Red Deer school trustee says "the Holy Spirit" told her to do before she posted a meme that likens the LGBTQ2S+ community to Nazi Germany.
-
City council hears pros, cons of proposed Edmonton zoning bylaw changes from residentsHundreds of Edmontonians shared their thoughts Monday and Tuesday with municipal politicians about proposals to overhaul the city's zoning bylaw.