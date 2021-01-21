Former U.S. vice-president Mike Pence shared four pictures in a farewell tweet, none of which included Donald Trump.

The pictures in Pence’s tweet showed him with former second lady, Karen Pence, his family and standing in front of an American flag, along with a message of thanks to the American public.

"Thank you for the privilege of serving as your Vice President these past four years, it has been the greatest honor of my life. On behalf of our wonderful second lady, Karen Pence, and our entire family, Thank you and God Bless America," the tweet read.

The relationship between Trump and Pence has reportedly been strained since Pence declined to help Trump overturn his election loss. However, that is not a power the U.S. vice president has.

Trump reportedly pressured Pence to refuse to certify Biden’s win on Jan. 6, the day his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol Building. Some of those supporters chanted, "Hang Mike Pence!" but Trump did not contact Pence to make sure he was safe.

Pence was not on hand when Trump left the White House on Wednesday morning and did not attend his departure ceremony at Joint Base Andrews.

A person familiar with Pence's schedule cited "logistical challenges" in getting from the air base to Biden’s inauguration ceremonies, the Associated Press reported.

Trump previously announced that he would not be attending Biden's inauguration -- a historical break with tradition -- after spending months making baseless allegations of voter fraud. Pence attended the inauguration ceremony in his place.

Thank you for the privilege of serving as your Vice President these past four years, it has been the greatest honor of my life. On behalf of our Wonderful Second Lady, Karen Pence, and our entire Family, Thank You and God Bless America. ���� pic.twitter.com/chbcBfvmB9

With files from The Associated Press