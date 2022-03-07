Penetanguishene Curling Club needs $150K in repairs

It's been two years since curlers played at the Penetanguishene Curling Club after the pandemic forced its doors shut, but now the club is faces major repair problems.

"The issue is that we have a 50-year-old facility that is unable to make ice with the current system," said the club's president Stuart Spiers.

Spiers said the facility needs $150,000 to be operational again, and the clock is ticking to get the repairs done.

"There is a sense of urgency. The quote on the header system expires at the end of April. We've been advised by the contractor if we don't sign back the quote by the end of April, their cost is going to go up over 25 per cent."

In the meantime, Penetanguishene curlers are playing at the Midland Curling Club.

David Brunelle, Penetanguishene Curling Club fundraising committee, said he's optimistic curlers will soon hit home ice.

"We're resilient, and we're going to be getting everything back on track."

Spiers said over 300 community members signed letters of support to share with the town council.

"This club is more than a curling club. We make the lounge available for charities to hold events and the arena in the summertime," Spiers noted.

CTV News reached out to town council for comment, but no one was available to speak on the matter.

Meanwhile, the club plans to take part in a deputation before town council on Wednesday to ask for funding for the repairs.

The club hopes to get curlers back on home ice for 2023.