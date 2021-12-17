Penetanguishene driver evades police multiple times in 24 hours

A Penetanguishene man has been arrested after trying to flee from police multiple times within 24 hours.

Police say officers spotted a vehicle travelling along Main Street in Penetanguishene on Thursday and attempted to pull over the motorist due to an "equipment violation," but the vehicle sped off.

Five hours later, police spotted the same vehicle on Highway 12 and Highway 93 in Midland.

Several police officers attempted to pull over the vehicle, but again, police say the driver hit the gas and took off.

Police say they didn't chase the car because of a concern for the safety of the other commuters on the road.

Provincial police found the car on Marshall Road in Tay Township.

They say the suspect tried to take off again but his vehicle became lodged in between two trees.

Police say this time he took off running and disappeared into a forested area.

The following morning, OPP says officers noticed a person walking on Highway 12 and Old Fort Road in Tay Township who matched the suspect's description.

In the end, police charged a 20-year-old Penetanguishene man with flight from police and dangerous operation of a vehicle.