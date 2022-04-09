Penetanguishene organization offers free meal-kit programs for cancer patients

A Penetanguishene cancer support centre is offering a means to make lives easier for those living with cancer.

The Georgian Bay Cancer Support Centre (GBCSC)has created a free meal-kit-style program and cooking class for cancer patients.

The free program, called 'Now You're Cooking,' is paid for through a grant from Tiny Township.

The GBCSC serves 230 members across the community.

Eric Walter, executive director of GBCSC, says the program was created to tailor to those they serve and support.

"The nutritional needs, the dietary needs are a lot different than the average population, and we really wanted to take that into account and ease the burden on them," Walters says.

Volunteers go out to a grocery store a few days ahead of the program to shop for the items. The meals are typically calorie-dense for those who are having trouble maintaining weight while going through treatment.

Organizers say the benefits of the program include freeing up time and provides peace of mind.

"These people who are really in need and are going through things that hopefully many of us won't have to deal with but unfortunately, many of us will," Walters says. "It just goes a long way to offer them a little bit of normalcy and nicety in what they are going through."

The program is geared towards past and present cancer patients and provides education, resources and meal ideas.

Participants sign up one week in advance and receive the details.

The cooking class takes place via Zoom every second Monday.

Pre-registration is required, and spaces are limited.

Contact Krista at kvanderzanden@gbcancersupportcentre.ca or call 705-549-6444-203 to receive more information.